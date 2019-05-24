Two young great white sharks stop by the Outer Banks

The Ocearch shark tracker program says two of its tagged great whites are pinging off the Outer Banks for the Memorial Day Holiday: Brunswick and Jane.

Both are young sharks and pinged near each other off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this week, the group says. Hmm, is love in the water?

Brunswick is a 431-pound, 8.9-foot long great white tagged off Hilton Head, S.C., in February. Since then he’s traveled more than 1,000 miles between North Carolina and south Georgia. Brunswick pinged offshore near Avon earlier this week.

Jane, another young adult great white, is the first female of her breed to ever be spot tagged in Canadian waters — in Nova Scotia in October 2018. She weighs in at 521 pounds and is about 10 feet long. She’s been hanging around off Cape Hatteras for about a month.

Ocearch says it’s not unusual for great whites to swim near the shore this time of year, and the sharks are certainly nothing to be afraid of. The ocean is filled with the great predators, and shark attacks are rare.

Since 1935, there have been only 10 unprovoked shark attacks along the Outer Banks, eight in Dare County and two in Currituck, according to the International Shark Attack File headed up in Florida. Shark attacks are extremely rare, but the ISAF does offer up tips for reducing your risk here.

You can follow the travels of Brunswick and Jane on their Twitter accounts here and here.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.