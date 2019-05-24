Active search underway for missing Manteo woman

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Manteo woman last seen Wednesday at the Duck-Thru on Roanoke Island.

Deanna Cook, 49, was seen at the convenience store on bicycle around 11 a.m. and is believed to have left on foot. Searches in the area throughout the day Thursday turned up no new clues into her whereabouts, sheriff’s Major Jeff Deringer confirmed Thursday night.

Cook is white, about 5 feet 8 and 180 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair with highlights. She was last seen wearing an oversize slate blue t-shirt. Cook has a New York Yankees tattoo on her ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-473-3444.

