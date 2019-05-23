N.C. Attorney General: Websites charging unnecessary fees for NCDMV services

Consumers who are trying to process common DMV-related renewals and registrations online are advised to be aware of websites that charge consumers unnecessary fees and may not be safeguarding their online data.

Third-party websites are popping up online that ask consumers to share personal information or pay fees to process vehicle, driver license, and license plate renewals and registrations, according to a news release from state Attorney General Josh Stein.

These websites will often show up if you search for common DMV services online, and they’ll often appear before the official DMV website in a list of search results, Stein said. These are not state-operated websites.

These websites assist you in renewing a license plate or driver license or completing any of the other above services through a third party, but they will include an unnecessary fee at the end of the process.

Additionally, the information shared during driver services is often personal data that should be stored securely. There’s no way to confirm that these websites are keeping your information confidential.

If you’re looking to complete vehicle and driver license renewals and registrations online, you can do so directly through the NC DMV website at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/Pages/default.aspx.

If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam in the process of trying to complete these services, you can file a consumer complaint with our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

