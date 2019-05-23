Kitty Hawk police: Thieves are about, lock up your vehicles

Kitty Hawk police they say took reports or discovered five car break-ins over the weekend.

“What’s the old adage? Idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” police said in a Facebook alert. “Well it seems we have some folks roaming around with idle hands breaking vehicle windows and stealing items.”

Police say be mindful if your vehicle is parked outside to remove all valuables, especially guns, at night. And if you see or hear something, give them a call.

Surveillance cameras are also a great aid in leading police to suspects in such cases, so make sure yours works properly and you know how to retrieve recordings.

“It takes a community to protect a community,” police said. “We are on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. If you need us, we will be here.”

