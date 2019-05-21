VIDEO: New baby makes five for Outer Banks’ wild horses

His name is Riptide. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Monday announced the latest addition to the famed Colonial Spanish mustang herd, and released video of the new foal romping with the big horses.

Little Riptide was born May 13.

Between four and six foals are born to the wild horses each year, with the population managed through a humane non-hormonal contraceptive, said herd manager Meg Puckett. The CWHF manages the herd of about 100 wild mustangs roaming the four-wheel-drive beaches and a rescue farm of about 17 horses.

