Farmers market back, ribbon cutting for new amenities at Dowdy Park on Thursday

The Town of Nags Head will celebrate the opening of several additional amenities to Dowdy Park with ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. In addition, the first farmer’s market of the season will also take place at the park that day.

Developed to be a fully accessible, inclusive gathering space for all ages, the five-acre park was officially opened in May 2017 with several features including inclusive playground equipment, an event area, and a fitness trail, according to a town news release.

Funding for these original amenities was generously supplemented by grants from Trillium Health Resources ($750,000), the Dare County Tourism Board ($250,000), and the Outer Banks Community Foundation ($5,000).

Since its opening, the park has become quite popular, bringing together Outer Banks residents and visitors, in addition to hosting events such as farmer’s markets, concerts, movie nights, and fitness classes.

The most recent improvements to the park include the addition of restrooms, sport courts, a multi-use playing field, additional trails, and garden spaces. Funding for these enhancements was generously assisted by grants from

The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund ($250,000), the Dare County Tourism Board ($226,750), and Dominion Energy ($10,000).

The ribbon cutting will be held on the basketball court on the east side of the park. After the ceremony, visitors are encouraged to stay to enjoy the first farmer’s market of the season, which will take place from 9 am to 1 pm.

Dowdy Park is located at 3005 South Croatan Highway in Nags Head. For more information on park events, visit nagsheadnc.gov/dowdyparkevents.

