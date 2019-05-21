Currituck Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon issued a “be on the lookout” alert for missing Jennifer Dawn Forrester.

Forrester is in her late 30s, about 5 foot 1 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length with red tips.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday on foot by Carolina Village and SW Backwoods Road. She was reported to be wearing a pink t-shirt, gray leggings and pink tennis shoes with white bottoms and no shoelaces.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release a photo with the BOLO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Currituck Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.

