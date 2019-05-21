Candidates can file for elections in Dare County towns in July

The Dare County Board of Elections will conduct nonpartisan elections for the six towns on Tuesday, November 5, and candidates will be able to file to run in July

The filing period will begin at noon on Friday, July 5 and close at noon on Friday, July 19.

To be accepted, all Notices of Candidacy and the proper filing fee, must be in possession of the Board of Elections.

Candidates are required to be a registered voter qualified to vote in an election for the office sought, at least 21 years of age as of the date of the general election and not serving an active felony sentence, including any period of probation or parole.

Seats that will be up for election this year include:

Duck

4 councilmembers, two-year term

At the first Town of Duck Council meeting after the November 5 election, the council will elect the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore.

Kill Devil Hills

Mayor, two-year term

2 commissioners, four-year term

Kitty Hawk

2 councilmembers, four-year term

Manteo

Mayor,two-year term

3 Commissioners, four-year term

Nags Head

2 Commissioners, four-year term

Southern Shores

3 councilmembers, four-year term

Voters must be registered by Friday, October 11 at 5 p.m. to cast a ballot in the 2019 municipal elections.

The Dare County Board of Elections Office is located at the Dare County Administration Building on Marshall Collins Drive in Manteo, and is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Any one with questions or concerns about filing or voter registration call 252-475-5630.

