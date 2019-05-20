Permits to park on Currituck beaches required again starting this weekend

Permits will be required again this season to park on the beaches of Currituck County between the Friday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.

[embedded content]

County residents and property owners can receive two free parking permits for each property they own by providing proof of residency/ownership within Currituck County.

Those who own property with a house in the four wheel drive area beyond the North Beach Access Ramp can obtain two additional permits at no fee.

All others must pay a fee for a beach parking permit. A ten-day parking pass, valid for 10 consecutive days, costs $50, and a season-long pass is $150.

Permits are available only at the Currituck County welcome centers on N.C. 168 at the state line in Moyock and Hunt Club Drive in Corolla during regular business hours.

You can purchase the permits in advance via mail, fax or email, but they can only be picked up at the two visitor centers.

The Currituck County permit is separate from the National Park Service permit required to drive on the beaches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and there are no “combination” passes available.

Related links:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.