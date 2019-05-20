Andrea becomes first named subtropical storm of the year

Subtropical Storm Andrea has formed about 335 miles southwest of Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of 2019, but is not expected to hang around very long, but could bring us an enhanced threat of rip currents by midweek.

This is the fifth straight year a named tropical cyclone has formed in the Atlantic basin prior to the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

“The cyclone is considered subtropical at this time because it is interacting with an upper-level low pressure system to its west, has a relatively large radius of maximum wind and its overall appearance in satellite images,” said John Cangialosi, a specialist at the National Hurricane Center.

The first advisory issued Monday at 7 p.m. had Andrea with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and the center was moving north at 14 mph.

Andrea is expected to slow down its forward speed and turn to the northeast and then east through Tuesday and Tuesday night, remaining southwest or south of Bermuda.

Slight strengthening is possible overnight, followed by weakening by late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

No direct impacts are expected for coastal North Carolina, other than an increase in swells and rip currents starting Wednesday.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.