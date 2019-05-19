Despite warm weather, rip currents mean its not the best day to be in the ocean

While highs are expected to reach the mid 80s and water temperatures are between the low 60s to mid 70s, the risk of rip currents along the Outer Banks mean it may not be the best day for a swim in the ocean.

Although there are roving lifeguards on ATVs at some beaches, lifeguards won’t be at their stands until next weekend.

Four people have already died this season on the central North Carolina coast from rip current-related incidents.

While there is a low rip current risk for the Currituck County beaches of Carova Beach, Swan Beach and Corolla, the risk increases the farther south you travel.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record…there is a HIGH risk of rip currents again today for the beaches south of Cape Hatteras to Surf City. Steer clear of the surf today! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/4svc7PqORX — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) May 19, 2019

A moderate risk is forecast for the northern Dare beaches, including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Bodie Island, and for north of Cape Hatteras including Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton.

Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water in those areas.

There is a high risk south of Cape Hatteras, including Frisco, Hatteras village and Ocracoke island. Ocean conditions will lead to powerful rip currents and is not recommended so stay out of the water.

The strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is between 2 and 3 p.m. today. Never swim alone and always take a flotation device of some type when you are in the ocean.

